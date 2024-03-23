World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.52

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 437381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WKC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

World Kinect Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in World Kinect by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in World Kinect by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in World Kinect by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in World Kinect by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in World Kinect by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

