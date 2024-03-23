WOW-token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $221.42 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.42 million and approximately $5.03 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000572 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02214176 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

