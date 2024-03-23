WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Position Trimmed by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WPP Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. 109,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $60.37.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

