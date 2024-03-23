Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $558.85 or 0.00866806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $383.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,963,400 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

