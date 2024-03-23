Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,719.73

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $21,719.73 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,107,285,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,107,251,214 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03923486 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,865.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

