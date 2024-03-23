WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.25

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$229.25 and last traded at C$228.45, with a volume of 59217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$225.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSP. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$236.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$208.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$194.99.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 7.974171 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

