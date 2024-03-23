Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Shares Down 0.4%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 8,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

