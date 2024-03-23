Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

