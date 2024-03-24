1,000 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,573,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $157.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

