11,029 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

