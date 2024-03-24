1,366 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.