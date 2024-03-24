1,628,150 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,628,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,484,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,619,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.05. 22,421,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

