16,686 Shares in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Purchased by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 6,035 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $45,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,288 shares of company stock worth $418,151. Company insiders own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of TACT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 13,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TACT. StockNews.com lowered TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TACT

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.