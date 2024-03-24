185,000 Shares in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.41% of GAN as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GAN Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 124,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. GAN Limited has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.03.
GAN Company Profile
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.
