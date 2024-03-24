1,957 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.99. The stock had a trading volume of 607,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $227.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.