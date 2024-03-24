2,150 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

