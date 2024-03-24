2,300 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.51. 996,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,726. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.