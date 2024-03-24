2,300 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AerCap Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.51. 996,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,726. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on AER. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
