230,146 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 230,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,573,000. Fiserv makes up about 14.4% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.29. 2,532,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $157.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.45. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

