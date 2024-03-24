2,700 Shares in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MULN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mullen Automotive by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 830,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $3,489.75.

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

