30,491 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. 34,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.