31,600 Shares in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Hollysys Automation Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,785 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 138,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,991,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HOLI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 227,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,538. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

