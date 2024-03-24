3,479 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $279.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.