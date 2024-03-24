360 Capital REIT (TOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 23rd

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
360 Capital REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Tony Pitt acquired 844,223 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$363,860.11 ($239,381.65). Company insiders own 52.31% of the company’s stock.
360 Capital REIT Company Profile
360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.
