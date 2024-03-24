42,376 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $111.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

