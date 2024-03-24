45,000 Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Acquired by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Wabash National by 451.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 86.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wabash National by 198.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

