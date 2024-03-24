539,992 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 539,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 9,393,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,138,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

