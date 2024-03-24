606 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,525,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.29. 2,532,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,480. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.45.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

