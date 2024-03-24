7,542 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after buying an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

