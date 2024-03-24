Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $56.47. 2,769,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.