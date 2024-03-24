Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. 3,913,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,608. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

