Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.14. 2,378,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

