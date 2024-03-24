Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $83,318,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,226 shares of company stock worth $17,061,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $967.24. 274,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $956.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $876.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $963.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

