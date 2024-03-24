Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 88,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 176,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 170,753 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,727,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

