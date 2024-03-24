Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $715,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fortinet by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

