Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 280,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. 6,256,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514,534. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.