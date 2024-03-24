Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $994,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $63.00. 2,508,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

