Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $107.94. 2,143,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,349. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

