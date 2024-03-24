Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,717,192. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

