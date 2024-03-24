Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 275,321 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.76.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

