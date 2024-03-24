Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,523 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

