Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,434,000 after acquiring an additional 151,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,811.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $144,007.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,811.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,075 shares of company stock worth $4,534,500. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. 1,522,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,178. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

