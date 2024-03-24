Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Myomo worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myomo by 130.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Stock Performance

Shares of Myomo stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 212,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,085. Myomo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Insider Transactions at Myomo

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.72% and a negative net margin of 42.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,746.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Myomo in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Myomo Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

