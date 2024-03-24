Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,205,000 after acquiring an additional 321,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

NYSE:IT traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.34. 233,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.85 and its 200-day moving average is $418.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

