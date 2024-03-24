Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,235 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

BSX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $67.62. 4,463,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,617. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.