Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.00. 179,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

