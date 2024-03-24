Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,916. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.92. The company has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

