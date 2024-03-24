Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 51.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $241,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of UJAN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,636 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

