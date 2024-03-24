Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $528.28. 286,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,989. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $364.88 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

