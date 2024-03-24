Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.11. 1,675,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.99. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.