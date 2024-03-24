Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,998 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. raised its stake in Target by 81.3% during the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,267. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.